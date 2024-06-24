Another community alert has been issued by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit due to a high number of opioid-related overdoses.

The alert issued on Monday afternoon states there were 18 opioid overdoses reported among emergency department visits, 13 of which involved fentanyl.

The Opioid and Substance Use Notification System identified this elevated number of overdoses between June 16 and June 22.

This is the fourth alert issued by the Health Unit since May 22.

The most recent alert was issued on June 12 - where 15 opioid overdoses were reported.

Partners involved in the Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy, including the WECHU, Windsor Regional Hospital, Essex Windsor-EMS, Erie Shores Healthcare, and Police Services, continue to monitor this increase.