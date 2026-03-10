A 25-year-old Hamilton man has been charged after he allegedly threatened Ontario Premier Doug Ford, days after police announced a similar arrest in another part of the province.

Ontario Provincial Police say they began an investigation into a threat made against Ford on Feb. 22.

They say a man was arrested and charged with one count of uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death.

Police say the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court next month.

A 20-year-old man from a central Ontario community was also arrested last week after police allege he threatened Ford.

That suspect, who is from the Alliston area of New Tecumseth, was charged with one count of uttering threats to cause harm.

In a brief statement, Ford's office thanked the OPP "for their swift action" and the work they do to keep communities safe.