Another local expansion of hospice beds in the region.

The Ontario government announced that they are expanding access to palliative care in Windsor by connecting more people in the local region to comfortable and dignified end-of-life care.

This announcement will see two hospice beds added at Journey Home Hospice.

Journey Home Hospice addresses the unique challenges faced by individuals and families seeking palliative care while experiencing homelessness.

Journey Home Hospice opened its doors to the Windsor community back in 2021 where they currently offer three palliative care beds.

Last week, the provincial government announced a new hospice bed will be added to the Erie Shores Residence of Hospice Windsor-Essex in Leamington.

This expansion is part of the province's up to $19.75-million capital investment to add 84 new adult hospice beds across Ontario.