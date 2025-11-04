Another drop in home sales within Windsor-Essex for the month of October.

The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors (WECAR) is reporting that year-to-date sales are down 2.3 per cent, with 4,331 homes sold so far this year compared to 4,435 homes sold by this time last year.

Residential sales were down 2.3 per cent in October, with 461 homes sold compared to 472 in October 2024.

Despite this drop in home sales, market activity is up 13.4 per cent with 11,674 available listings throughout 2025.

The average price of a home also saw a 3.1 per cent drop last month compared to last October, with the average price just over $566,000.

This is a major drop compared to September 2025, where the average price of a home was just over $590,000.