Another decline in home sales so far in 2025 compared to the same period last year.

The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors (WECAR) is reporting that year-to-date sales are down 3.6 per cent, with 3,819 homes sold so far this year compared to 3,963 homes sold by this time in 2024.

Residential sales were down 14.7 per cent in September, with 381 homes sold last month compared to 447 homes sold in September 2024.

Market activity is up 12.1 per cent with 10,377 available listings so far this year.

The average home price increased by 1.6 per cent compared to September 2024, with the average price just over $590,000 compared to $580,730.

The average home price for September was also an increase compared to August 2025 where the average price was just shy of $566,000.