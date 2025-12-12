OTTAWA — Toronto-area MP Michael Ma is leaving the Conservatives to join Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberals.

Ma, who represents Markham-Unionville, says he made the decision after listening "carefully" to the people in his riding in recent weeks and reflecting with his family on the direction of the country.

Ma says this is a time for "unity and decisive action for Canada's future."

He says Carney is offering "the steady, practical approach we need to deliver on the priorities I hear every day while door knocking in Markham-Unionville."

His move puts the Liberals one seat shy of a majority government, with 171 seats.

Last month, Nova Scotia MP Chris d'Entremont left the Conservative caucus to join the Liberals, just hours after the government tabled its latest budget on the floor of the House of Commons.