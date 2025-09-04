Another beluga whale and a harbour seal have died at Marineland and those deaths have caught the attention of Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

The province said in mid-August that the deaths had occurred recently, but on different days.

The beluga death marks the 20th whale to die at the Niagara Falls, Ontario, tourist attraction since 2019.

It's believed that 30 belugas remain at Marineland, the last captive whales in the country.

Former Marineland trainer-turned outspoken critic Phil Demers says the situation at the park is only getting worse and he wants the government to step in.

He says he has renewed hope after a phone call with Ford about the state of Marineland's animals.

Demers says the premier peppered him with questions about whales, how to move them and where they could go.

The province's Animal Welfare Services has visited the park more than 200 times for inspections and has imposed four long-standing orders on Marineland, largely to do with having proper water for its whales and dolphins.

The premier's office has been kept updated on the ongoing situation at Marineland and is exploring options to find a solution.

Marineland did not respond to multiple requests for comment, but has long said it treats its animal with the utmost of care.

Marineland has not opened its doors to the public since last summer, has not said when or if it will reopen and is in the midst of trying to sell the park.