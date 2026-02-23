An anonymous donor has stepped up to assist the Windsor Essex Therapeutic Riding Association (WETRA).

Executive director Becky Mills says the donor has offered to match every donation WETRA receives until April 1.

She says the donor will match dollar for dollar, up to $75,000.

Mills says the donor really values WETRA's program.

"He and his wife have had family members utilize our services in the past, and they really support our initiative and really love what we're doing here at WETRA," says Mills.

She says money raised will go towards a new barn roof.

"Our roof has been leaking onto the hay that we store for feeding our herd of 20 horses," she says. "Each year we put up about 3,000 bales of hay to take us through the whole year until the next year's harvest, and so it's really important that we protect the hay and the integrity and the structure of the barn that the houses live in and the programs take place in."

Mills says WETRA was planning to do a 'big campaign' this year to raise funds and was somewhat caught off guard by the donor's offer.

She says the offer was a huge boost the association was not expecting.

"People are excited to know that perhaps they would have donated this year at some point, but to know now that today and for the next month donating will double, whatever they donate doubles, so people are pretty excited about it, and they've been really responsive," she says.

Donations can be done online through WETRA's website or by sending an e-transfer.

Mills says those interested in donating can also call WETRA's office at 519-726-7682.

The association describes itself as "improving the quality of life of individuals with diverse needs through equine-assisted services."

WETRA is located in Essex on North Malden Road.