Annual Rock the Walk event cancelled

The local annual fundraiser for The Kidney Foundation of Canada has been cancelled.

The Rock the Walk Fashion and Live Music Celebration was set to take place this Saturday, June 13 at the St. Clair College Centre for the Arts; however, organizers announced Wednesday the event is cancelled.

A spokesperson for the Windsor & District Chapter of the Foundation says while the fundraiser generated meaningful community engagement and support, it did not meet minimum attendance requirements.

They add that the intention of the event was to raise funds for The Kidney Foundation, and cancelling was in the best interest for all parties involved.

The Windsor Chapter says they apologize for any disruption that the cancellation may have caused, and state they are tremendously appreciative to everyone who supported the walk over the past several months.

All ticket holders will receive full refunds.

Those would still like to support The Kidney Foundation can make a donation online.