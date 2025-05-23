The smell of barbeque returns to Windsor's waterfront this weekend.

The annual Windsor Rib & Beer Festival starts Friday at Riverfront Festival Plaza.

The event is part of the Northern Heat Rib Series.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike & Meg, series owner Mark Wilson says six rib teams are taking part in this year's festival.

He says he's keeping a close eye on the weather.

"I'll take a blue sky any day," he says. "I don't care what the temperature is, it just makes people feel like getting out."

Wilson says the event also features other food vendors.

"Besides the rib teams there's your typical vendors," says Wilson. "We have a macaroni truck, that does some different twists on mac and cheese. There's fries trucks, there's blooming' onions."

He says last week's event was in Binbrook and guests really enjoyed one rib team.

"I can tell you right now, last week the Texas Jack's team brought home first place for ribs and sauce," he says. "So they're the favourite coming into this show, so they're the one to probably try."

The three-day event also features live entertainment.

The festival runs from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Friday, from 12 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Saturday and from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is $2.