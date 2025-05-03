A heads up to plant lovers that the city's annual plant sale returns.

The 28th annual Paul Martin Garden Perennial Plant Sale will run Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The event will take place at the greenhouse complex at Jackson Park located at 2449 McDougall Street.

Over 100 varieties of perennials, grasses, veggies, shrubs, herbs, and trees will be available for purchase, and volunteers from Parks, Recreation and Facilities will be on site for assistance.

Based off feedback from last year, cannas will be offered again for purchase, and Dahlias have been added for the first time.

Every purchase made will support the historic Paul Martin Gardens, located just outside of Willistead Manor and within Willistead Park.

The event will take place rain or shine.