The Migrant Worker Community Program is hosting their annual Health and Information Fair today.

The fair will take place at the Roma Club in Leamington and focuses on informing migrant workers about the health and social services available to them in the region,

Those in attendance will have access to free medical check-ups, legal assistance, mental health supports, vaccinations, among more.

A number of local resource groups and organizations will be in attendance as well, such as the Windsor Essex Community Health Centre, Ontario Provincial Police, Leamington Fire Department, and others.

Martin Varela, Chairperson of the Migrant Worker Community Program, says they've been hosting this fair for the past 15 years.

"Every year it's in April. What's the purpose of this Health Fair is to connect the migrant workers with all the services available for them in the region."

He says a number of services will be available to them.

"Free medical check-ups, blood pressure tests, glucose screening, dental screening, workshops, and different raffles for the migrant workers."

Varela says it's important to hold this event.

"This many migrant workers, they're coming for the first time to the region, they don't know the service that are available to them. Or different years, more new people come and so it's always important to them to know where to go for the different services that they need to access."

Varela says they are expecting approximately 600 to 700 people to attend the event.

The event will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Roma Club is located at 19 Seacliff Drive East.