Hundreds of motorcycles will fill the streets in Essex County as the annual Hogs for Hospice event returns this long weekend.

"Every dollar spent goes to a cause, you're helping your community, it's a great event, it's going to be a great weekend," says Donny Pacheco, member with Hogs for Hospice Board of Directors.

This three-day event will support the Erie Shores Hospice.

The event kicks off Friday and will run until Sunday evening and will feature a number of events including a rib fest, vendors, games, a beer garden, a number of concerts, and the motorcycle rally on Saturday.

Friday night's concert event will feature Theory of a Deadman along with special guest Kim Mitchell at Seacliff Park's Amphitheatre in Leamington.

Saturday will see country night and will feature co-headliners Mitchell Tenpenny and Carly Pearce. And for the first time ever, Sunday night will feature a worship concert by Chandler Moore and special guest Benjamin William Hastings.

Last year's event raised $1.2-million, bringing the fundraising total to over $5-million since 2016.

Pacheco says it's great to make a difference locally.

"To date now we raise all the funds needed on a yearly basis for our local hospice through this event. So, most people don't know hospice is not completely funded by our government, so they rely on donations and things to have it continue to run."

He says there's a lot of emotion during the event seeing everyone come together.

"We do a little bit of ceremonies and a thank you to our veterans with it, and we call it the veterans ride, we celebrate them. When you hear all those bikes start up, and you hear the crowd get excited, and you watch them all take off, it's breathtaking, and it's definitely heart-warming and heart touching that's for sure."

Pacheco is asking drivers to be patient.

"Just being cautious of surroundings, there's going to be a lot of motorcycles in the area, plan ahead, plan a little extra time to get here, it takes a little bit of time to get 10,000 to 15,000 people through a concert. So, come a little early and enjoy what's going on in the park before the concert, don't just rush last minute, take your time and enjoy the weekend."

Pacheco says due to the nice weather for this weekend, he's expecting a record-breaking number of motorcycles. Tickets to the event are still on sale and can be found on the Hogs for Hospice website.

Seacliff Drive West will be closed from Erie Street South to Sherk Street, as will Forest Avenue from 2 p.m. Friday until 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Ontario Provincial Police are reminding residents and visitors to expect road closures, increased traffic and possible delays around the event. Drivers are being asked to be extra vigilant and take a little more time when checking blind spots, mirrors and signaling turns.

New this year will be enhanced security to enter the concert area, including the use of handheld metal detectors and baggage searches.