A local hockey tournament has raised over $100,000 for the Ronald McDonald House in Windsor.

The Ronald's House of Champions hockey tournament took place last weekend and celebrated their third year of hosting the event.

The event raised a total of $101,000 - the largest total yet.

Over 2,500 people attended the event to watch 52 teams play hockey to support the community.

Approximately $60,000 was raised during the event in 2023, and over $80,000 was raised in 2024.

Tournament co-director Jeff Nantais says they were so pleased with the support.

"Us and all the volunteers, we put so much work into this, and to see that total made everybody smile. It just makes it all worthwhile. We're so happy with the result, we had 52 teams come out and it was a great weekend."

He says all they wanted was for everyone to have a great time.

"It was, it seemed like a really happy environment. We had some great games, some great finishes to the tournament. So it's a mix of good hockey, and everybody coming out and supporting, and just enjoying themselves."

Nantais says the 2026 event is already in the works.

"The board and I, we're right back at it, and talking about what direction to go in next year, and ways to make things better, so we're always working."

The tournament took place at Essex and Amherstburg community centres.

Funds were raised in support of the local Ronald McDonald House through registration fees, raffles that included Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers and Michigan Wolverine tickets, several other raffles and a 50/50 draw.

Those interested in taking part in the 2026 event can reserve their spot now by clicking here.