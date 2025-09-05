A charity hockey tournament will be taking place this weekend in support of Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Ronald's House of Champion's 4-on-4 Hockey Tournament will get underway Friday evening at 5 p.m. through Sunday in Essex and Amherstburg.

The format features full-ice 4 on 4 games, with teams of nine, open to U8 up to U13 players.

Tournament co-director Jeff Nantais said all money raised stays local.

"All net proceeds go directly to Ronald McDonald House Charities Windsor. It supports the location at Windsor Regional Met Campus," Nantais said.

Nantais said since 2023, the tournament has raised over $140,000.

"The support from the local hockey community has been overwhelming from what they've done year after year for other fundraiser's, the hockey community just always steps up," he said.

Nantais said the games are open to the public.

"Everybody's happy. Great to be around. It's just an enjoyable event, and I just really welcome everyone just to stop in and watch the games," Nantais said.