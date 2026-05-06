The date for the annual Ford Fireworks has been announced.

The fireworks will light up the sky over the Detroit River on Monday, June 22.

The Parade Company and Ford Motor Company partner up to set off one of America's most stunning firework shows.

The theme for this year's show is "Detroit! Go For Launch!"

In its 68th edition, this fireworks display will light up the Detroit skyline and attract hundreds of thousands of spectators to downtown Detroit and downtown Windsor.

The Parade Company selects the musical arrangement and works exclusively with Zambelli Fireworks to create the world-class display, which is made up of more than 10,000 pyrotechnic effects that are visible along the Detroit River.

Last year's show began at 10:08 p.m. and lasted for approximately 24 minutes.