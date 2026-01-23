The Battle of the Brains returns.

The annual event, hosted by the Alzheimer Society of Windsor and Essex County, is in its 14th year.

The sold-out event will see over 1,200 attendees made up of 151 teams, with eight people per team.

This is the largest live charity-run quiz fundraiser in North America.

All proceeds will support the local Alzheimer Society's programs and services.

The trivia event will once again be hosted by quizmaster Jack Ramieri.

Tara McBride, Manager of Philanthropy at the local Alzheimer Society, says everything raised stays local.

"Every cent comes right back into our building for our day programs and our in home respite services, and then we also have counselling programs."

She says it's a very successful event.

"After COVID it took us a while to build back up, but for the last three years straight we've been sold out with 1,200 people attending. We have the greatest sponsors, and we're increasing our sponsorship every year to help us. And I believe last year, our net profit was $58,000."

McBride says she's not sure what the trivia question will entail.

"That is all up to Jack Ramieri... they're his... he keeps them under lock and key. He does them, he has a group that will review them, and go over them, but nobody sees the questions until he announces them that night."

The evening will also feature a meal, door prizes, and a 50/50 draw. Doors to the event will open at 5:15 p.m.

McBride says the event at the Ciociaro Club sold out by the end of November 2025.

60 volunteers assist with the event.