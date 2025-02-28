Andrew Dowie is heading back to Queen's Park after being re-elected in Windsor-Tecumseh.

Dowie won the riding with over 21,200 votes - or 48.2 per cent.

The closest candidate behind Dowie was NDP's Gemma Grey-Hall with over 13,700 ballots cast for her - or 31 per cent of the votes.

The Progressive Conservative was first elected in 2022 securing 45.9 per cent of the vote.

Three-years ago, Dowie was the first PC candidate to win the riding in half a century.

Dowie was surrounded by a large group of supporters at the Bourbon Tap & Grill in Tecumseh.

He says he's beyond thankful for the support and will continue to work on local investments.

"I'm going to keep on doing that, and then some. Over the last couple of years I've been working away, learning the ropes, learning how Queen's Park works, and now I'll be in overdrive and doing an even better job to bring investment here, and make sure Windsor is kept on the map."

Dowie says companies need to see Ontario as the best place for business in light of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats.

"We need to keep those supports going, and it's a mix of loans, grants, regulatory change, all that matters, and that's going to be our best defence towards the United States as they try to repatriate our earned investments back to the States. We're going to keep strong, and ensure that companies will continue to see Ontario as the best place to do business."

He says the new acute care hospital is top of mind for the next four years.

"We've seen progress, I'd love for it to be faster, and any way that we can make it faster, I'm going to action that. So, that will remain the top issue for me because it's so drastic the impact of that hospital."

Dowie says Premier Doug Ford has pushed hard to help the local region by advocating for the NextStar Energy EV battery plant, pushing for the construction of the new acute care hospital, and support for the Banwell and E.C. Row Expressway project.

In terms of uploading the E.C. Row Expressway to the province - Dowie says there are many pros and cons to doing so, but says he will continue those conversations moving forward.