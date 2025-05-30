A local electrical contractor company has secured significant wage gains after ratifying a new contract.

Employees of Anchor Hydro, an electrical contractor based in Cottam, voted 70 percent in favour of ratifying a three-year collective agreement.

The 45 employees are represented by Construction Workers Union, CLAC Local 53.

The new contract provides employees with a number of improvements, including a 19 per cent wage increase over the three-years, an increase to vision-care and life insurance coverage, a 15 per cent increase to the foreperson 2 rate, increases to the tool allowance and travel pay.

A CLAC representative states that the employer came to the table with a fair settlement offer - which members recognized as a win.

Anchor Hydro employees work as electricians, electrician apprentices, equipment operators, and labourers at many locations throughout the Leamington and Windsor regions.

The union has represented the company's employees since 2015.