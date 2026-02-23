OTTAWA — More than 26,000 Canadians in Mexico have registered with the federal government, including more than 8,000 who contacted Global Affairs Canada in the last day.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says she has spoken to her Mexican counterpart and he expects the situation in the country to "normalize" in the coming days.

But Anand says Canadians should continue to follow local instructions and continue to shelter in place if that is the direction given to them.

Anand says she is monitoring what she calls the serious and rapidly evolving situation in Mexico as violence broke out in multiple regions on Sunday after a major drug cartel leader was reportedly killed in a government operation.

She says all Canadians in Mexico should register to ensure they can receive assistance and updated information from the federal government.

Anand admitted there have been "kinks" in the system for Canadians to register with Ottawa for updates but insists it is now fully functional.