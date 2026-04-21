Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand has issued a formal notice to Israel's envoy in Ottawa following the death of a Canadian in Lebanon, which her spokeswoman says will be investigated by Israeli officials.

"We did speak with the Israeli ambassador and we requested that Israel undertake a full and transparent investigation into the killing of a Canadian citizen on Lebanese soil," Anand told reporters Tuesday on Parliament Hill.

"We were very adamant that this investigation is extremely important."

The family of 38-year-old Windsor, Ont. resident Hassan Haidar said an Israeli drone shot him in the head on April 10, during its ongoing military campaign in Lebanon, which has killed thousands.

Anand's spokeswoman said she directed Global Affairs Canada to issue a démarche for Israeli Ambassador Iddo Moed, which involves a formal request for information but is short of summoning the head of a diplomatic mission.

Moed spoke with Canadian officials last week, followed by a meeting between Canada's ambassador in Tel Aviv and Israel's foreign ministry, according to Anand's spokeswoman, who said Israel's foreign ministry has since promised an investigation.

Israel's embassy in Ottawa did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Canada has urged Israel to respect Lebanese sovereignty and civilians as Israel's fight against the Iran-backed Hezbollah takes a pause under a delicate, 10-day ceasefire.

There is also a separate ceasefire set to end Tuesday evening between Iran and the U.S., and Anand said she has been speaking with Gulf partners in an attempt to advance the protection of civilians.

"This is a very concerning and fragile ceasefire, both on the Iran and Lebanon front. And we're very much hoping that there is a de-escalation — that the ceasefire will remain in place and become permanent, and that indeed, civilian lives and civilian infrastructure will be protected at all times."

She added that she plans to travel to the Persian Gulf region "in the coming weeks."