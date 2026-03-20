OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand's office is clarifying the conditions under which Canada would get involved in the American and Israeli war against Iran.

The Liberals have repeatedly said they weren't consulted on the war and have no intent to join it, pushing for diplomatic off-ramps for the conflict which has spiked global fuel prices.

Prime Minister Mark Carney endorsed a statement after it was released by allies Thursday, expressing a willingness to contribute to efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz which Iran has blockaded.

Defence Minister David McGuinty added that Canada is "considering" aiding Iran's neighbours to defend themselves, if they seek assistance from the NATO alliance.

Anand's office is adding that any potential support from Canada would be guided by local needs, as well as Canada's laws and policies, and consultations with partners and allies.

Her spokesperson says Canada is still focused on diplomacy to lower tensions, and to stop attacks by all players on energy infrastructure.