It's been a busy week for Fahrhall Home Comfort Specialists.

Marketing and customer service supervisor Alana Mariani says due the heat, more calls have been coming in for air conditioner maintenance and repairs.

"Obviously we anticipated an influx of calls with the extreme heat," says Mariani. "People are really over working their air conditioners rightfully so trying to bring down that temperature so they're nice and cool and comfortable in their homes."

She says Fahrhall is dealing with two main service issues this week including low to no airflow coming from a customer's air conditioner.

"Main causes for that, number one thing a dirty furnace filter," she says. "So when your filter hasn't been changed and it's clogged up and dirty with dust and debris that's going to restrict the air flow."

Mariani says customers are also dealing with plugged outdoor condenser coils.

She says outdoor units collect a lot of debris.



"Dust particles, grass, all the poplar fuzz that can be clogged up in the condenser coil if you're not cleaning that out," she says. "It's going to restrict the airflow, could cause your unit to overheat. So absolutely you want to clean it on your own or getting it professionally cleaned and maintained.

Mariani says during the extreme heat, units are running constantly.

She says if you need assistance with your AC unit, visit Fahrhall's website or give the office a call.

