Residents in the Forest Glade area will notice an increase in enforcement at a specific intersection.

Angelo Marignani, the ward 7 councillor, stated in a social media post that enforcement at Rosebriar Road and Forest Glade Drive will be increased following complaints from residents.

That intersection now offers a pedestrian crossover to allow those walking to cross the road safely.

Marignani says at his ward meeting at the end of September he heard many complaints from residents about that specific area - with vehicles travelling very fast and not having time to stop for those crossing the street.

He says pedestrians and drivers need to be educated on traffic calming measures.

"The message just serves as a reminder of the shared responsibilities that we have in public safety, and it's just educating the residents of what are the rules of these new traffic calming features that we have in our city."

Marignani says he's heard the concern from residents.

"This has seemed to be one of the most popular concerns that was expressed at my ward meeting. So, being at our responsibility to make sure that these areas are safe we're taking the action now to make those improvements."

He says the city is working to make improvements in the area.

"We're going to be increasing signage around the bend indicating that there is going to be a pedestrian crosswalk - increasing the size of the signage I mean. Anything we can do to make that intersection a bit safer, I think is important on our part."

Marignani says he has asked for a public service announcement to be put out by the city to inform residents about new traffic calming tools they may see throughout Windsor.

By law, drivers and cyclists must stop and yield to pedestrians intending to cross the road while waiting for them to completely reach the other side before driving ahead.