An evening of goodbyes at Amherstburg council.

Council met Monday evening for their final meeting of the current term.

The council table will look very different at the next meeting following a wave of change after the last month’s municipal election.

Current mayor Michael Prue was voted out during the election. Current deputy mayor Chris Gibb will now fill the mayor’s seat for the new term.

The councillors around the table will also see a major shift. Current councillors Don McArthur and Diane Pouget did not run for re-election. Councillor Linden Crain ran for deputy mayor; however, the town backed Bill Petruniak for the role.

And incumbent councillors Molly Allaire and Peter Courtney were re-elected.

Councillor Molly Allaire used her time to honour Pouget’s tenure on council.

“You have been an inspiration to this town; you have definitely left your mark... but I know you’re not done; this is just a small chapter. But you are going to stay in this town whether it’s handing out medals with me on Canada Day, whether it’s at the church giving out all of your praise and glory... you are a rockstar.”

Councillor Peter Courtney said his thank-you’s to each member of the departing council but had special words for mayor Prue.

“I looked at him with his tenure and experience, and I’m indebted to him. It fast-tracked me into this world of politics, and so for that, I’m honoured. I wish you the best.”

Councillor Diane Pouget says she’s thankful for her years on council.

“I am so honoured that you believed in me and allowed me to be your voice for the past 18 years... you’ve been a great inspiration for me.”

Councillor Don McArthur said all of his good-byes to council and staff and offered words of wisdom for the new term of council.

“Governing is difficult; the new councillors are going to find you’ve got to make difficult decisions sometimes... they’re not always popular, but I think a guiding north star, if you will, that people can use is always try to do the right thing for the right reasons.”

Deputy mayor Chris Gibb said his thanks to mayor Prue for his leadership in Amherstburg and at County Council.

“I relied on you a lot to hear your thoughts at County Council for those issues, and for the next role that is coming for those of us returning, I’ve learned a lot from you, and I appreciate it.”

Mayor Michael Prue reflected on his many years in politics and even found his aspirations in an old yearbook.

“And the yearbook has a little, tiny picture of Michael Prue in it, and beside it it says, ‘his goal and inspiration or aspiration in life is to be a full-time politician’. There are not many people who can say that they have lived their dream... and I have. And I thank everyone for being part of allowing me to live that dream.”

The town elected Keith Boussey, Jen DeLuca, and Wes Ewer to join the council table.

The inaugural meeting of the new term of council will take place on November 23.