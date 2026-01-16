The Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County will recognize two people for their contributions to the community during a ceremony this spring.

Fred Francis, the executive director of the Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County (MCC), says Windsor-Essex Catholic School Board Director Emelda Byrne is the recipient of the Herb Gray Harmony Award and retired pediatrician Dr. Mark Awuku is receiving the Champion Award.

Both winners will be recognized at the MCC's awards gala on May 1 at the St. Clair College Centre for the Arts.

Francis says these are two worthy candidates.

"We have a committee, an internal committee that year-round looks at possible people and vets accomplishments and achievements," he says. "We welcome nominations and people coming in and saying, 'What about this person and that person?' It's really a yearlong process."

Francis says Emelda Byrne is the first female director of the Catholic District School Board and has worked with the MCC on several initiatives.

"We have direct knowledge about the work she's done to help people in our area, particularly the young people and students, and all the great programs and initiatives she's passed through the Catholic District School Board with respect to inclusion, diversity, and Indigenous studies. So she's a tremendous candidate, and we're happy to announce her as the Herb Gray Harmony Award winner," he says.

Francis calls Dr. Mark Awuku is a gentleman, a professional, and a humble person.

"He came here from Ghana, he advanced his medical career, and he's worked with young people in our community for over 30 years. Just a beloved doctor and beloved member of the medical community, and a member of many families, if you ask his patients. Having him be the champion award is something we're really, really proud of," he says.

The Herb Gray Harmony Award celebrates individuals and organizations that have made remarkable contributions to fostering a welcoming community, while the Champion Award honours first-generation Canadians who have made a significant and positive impact on those in the community.

Tickets for this year's event are $175.

More information can be found on the MCC's website.