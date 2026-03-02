The President of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) says it's never too early to start preparing to run in an election.

Robin Jones, who is also the mayor of Westport, says while the 2026 municipal election seems far away, those thinking about running need to get started soon.

AMO has published a comprehensive guide called 'Lead Where You Live' for those considering putting their name in the hat to walk you through what municipal councils do, what is means to serve your community, and the steps involved in launching a successful campaign.

May 1 is the first day to file nomination papers, which requires a form showing that 25 voters endorse your candidacy if your municipality has more that 4,000 electors.

The official campaign period begins as soon as nomination forms have been filed by the municipal clerk.

Jones says AMO put this guide forward following concern from the 2022 election over the number of acclamations - meaning a candidate is not running against other candidates.

"There was 6,325 candidates in 2022, 6,325 and yet 553 of them were acclamations. And more startling, there were 32 full council acclamations in that year."

She says those thinking about running need to start sitting in on their municipal council meetings.

"Look at what's the process, where do people sit, how do they get the opportunity to speak, so what is the etiquette about being on council, listen to the debate, how does the mayor chair the meetings. So it's not too late, you still have a couple of opportunities before the May 1st opening of the opportunity to put your name in."

Jones adds that it's never too early to start talking to the public, such as your neighbours and friends, to tell them you're planning on running.

"You can be talking to them last year to get their support. And you talk to them to tell them that you're running, but then listen to what their issues are so you can start thinking about what difference can you make as a candidate, where should you put your effort when you start to build your campaign."

Candidates will be certified by the end of August, with the voters list being finalized by Sept. 1, 2026.

Election day will take place on October 26, 2026.

Those elected will run for the next four years until October 2030.

A link to the full 'Lead Where You Live' guide can be found by clicking here.