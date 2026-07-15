Amico donates $165,000 to W.E. Care for Kids Foundation for critical paediatric equipment. July 14, 2026.

A large donation to improve paediatric care in Windsor-Essex.

Amico has donated $165,000 to the W.E. Care for Kids Foundation, made possible through proceeds from the company’s 2025 Driving Change Golf Tournament, held in September 2025.

The gift will support the purchase of essential medical equipment for paediatric care at Windsor Regional Hospital and Erie Shores Healthcare.

This equipment will ensure that local healthcare teams have the tools they need to provide the highest quality of care for children and families.

Viki Grado, Executive Director of W.E Care for Kids Foundation, says this donation means a lot.

“Every penny of that money stays local. The furthest it goes is to Erie Shores HealthCare. It’s amazing to have all those funds reinvested right here in our own community.”

She says the equipment used needs to be replaced often.

“Ventilators, vein finders, that kind of stuff, but just all those items everyday that our kids use... the stethoscopes, cast cutters, bassinets, there is such wear and tear it constantly needs to be replaced. And that’s where we step in to fill that need and get all that equipment replaced and up-to-date.”

Grado says they’re so grateful for Amico.

“Every year we get a list from different agencies in the city and from the hospitals... kind of their wish list of items that are needed to help care for the kids in our community, and I would say typically the ask from us is about $1.5-million. And the need is growing every year.”

The funds were raised during Amico’s 2025 Driving Change Golf Tournament, an annual event that brings together employees, customers, suppliers and community partners in support of local charities.

Each year, Amico selects a different local organization to support.

-with files from AM800’s The Shift with guest host Kristen Siapas