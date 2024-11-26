There's an amicable end to a proposed development near downtown Windsor.

Back in 2020, Fairmount Properties and the City entered into an memorandum of understanding for a $140-million, mixed-use development including restaurants, retail, medical offices and student housing at the former Grace Hospital site on University Avenue West at Crawford Ave.

During an in-camera meeting on December 1st 2023, city council decided to axe the project saying it wasn't proceeding quickly enough.

Fairmount rejected the claim and filed legal action.

Gardiner Roberts LLP senior partner Gavin Tighe had said at the time, "They've invested an incredible amount of time, energy and money into the project and were frankly blindsided when after a secret closed door meeting all of a sudden, the plug was pulled on this project."

In March of 2024, Mayor Drew Dilkens told AM800 news "They have decided to proceed in this particular manner. That is up to them," said Dilkens. "We think we are on solid ground. We think there's zero risk to the residents of the City of Windsor."

Dilkens added the city is moving forward with issuing its next expression of interest for the former Grace Hospital site "very soon."

In a statement released Tuesday, the two sides say they have jointly decided to amicably end all business and legal matters over the initiative for the development.

The statement says Fairmount Properties has elected to focus on more US based initiatives and no further comment will be made by either party at this time.