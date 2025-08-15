Something new for Amherstburg.

The town is hosting its inaugural Farm Fest this weekend.

"We are so excited about it," says the town's Manager of Economic Development & Tourism Jennifer Ibrahim. "Really we are encouraging people to come out and experience the charm of being out in the country, right in the heart of downtown Amherstburg."

The event is part of Open Air Weekends and is happening along sections of Dalhousie Street, Richmond St., and Murray St.

Ibrahim says the event includes a farmers market, a pie contest and a visit from the world famous Wismer Clydesdale horses.

"We are so excited about this," says Ibrahim. "We believe this is the first time for Windsor-Essex the Wismer Clydesdales will be coming to Amherstburg in a show to be hold. They're bringing in six Clydesdales being pulled by a wagon."

She says farming is part of Amherstburg's heritage.

"We just think it would be fun and a great event for families and friends to come out and see," she says.

Ibrahim says the town is raising the bar for Open Air weekends.

"Anybody that typically comes and visits open air I think they're going to be in for a really nice surprise with all the activities going on," says Ibrahim.

The event also includes agricultural displays, animals, live music, pedal tractors, and interactive exhibits

Farm Fest kicks off on Friday at 5 p.m.

It runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday.