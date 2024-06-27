The annual Canada Day 5km Run/Walk/Wheel will hit the streets in Amherstburg on July 1.

This community event will see participants from all over the region, as well as registrants from around the United States, and even some as far as the United Kingdom.

So far, over 930 participants have signed up for the run, which brings those taking part through Amherstburg's downtown core.

All funds raised will go back to local charities including Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission, Bryerswood Youth Camp Optimist Club, and Amherstburg Community Services.

Molly Allaire, Amherstburg councillor and organizer of the event, says she's expecting more people to sign up ahead of the big day.

"Usually the last few days, and even the day of the race last year 40 people signed up the day of the race, which was crazy. But, I'm expecting more, and it should be fun! It's insane to see so many people dressed in red and white running down our sweet little town, but the tradition is amazing."



She says those taking part will make their way through downtown Amherstburg.



"It's kind of cool because you get to go past our clock tower, our fountain, the history, it just thrives in our Town, which is what Amherstburg is. And so it's great, and it's going to be Canada's 157th birthday so it's going to be a great day."

Allaire says this event is so amazing.

"I'm a big community advocate but it just means so much. It means community comes together, it means people care, just seeing everyone work as a team to accomplish something, yeah it's a run, but it's so much more."

The race will start at 9 a.m. on Canada Day, and will start in front of Fort Malden at 100 Laird Avenue.

Last year saw over 800 participants, with $18,600 raised.

Those interested in taking part in the event can still register by clicking here.