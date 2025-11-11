Amherstburg has released its 2026 draft budget.

The proposed document calls for a 2.86 per cent increase.

The draft budget was released Monday night during a special town council meeting.

During the meeting, councillors were told a home with an assessed value of $250,000 would see an increase of roughly $85. ($85.13)

That works out to $1.64 per week.

Mayor Michael Prue says he's pleased with the draft budget.

"In the past we've come out with higher rates than that, and I asked the staff to keep it below three per cent and hopefully around the inflation rate, and quite a few things had to be removed or cut or put off for other years in order to make this happen," says Prue.

He says a lot of work went into the 2026 draft budget.

"In the past we've started with eight per cent and had to cut it down to three or four," he says. "Now we're starting below three, and I'm hoping that it will be a good budget and a low budget."

Councillor Linden Crain says he knew the town had to sharpen its pencils.

"Times are tough right now, I believe, and the way the housing market is going, so I think residents can definitely not afford a major tax increase," says Crain. "I mean, the past few years, Amherstburg has had, I'd say, a conservative tax increase. We were definitely not the highest throughout Windsor-Essex."

Councillor Peter Courtney says starting off at 2.86 per cent is very welcoming.

"We've continually climbed, but now we're starting to see the rewards of putting that money away in the reserves and looking at that interest building up and using that for some of our projects," says Courtney. "Again, I am pleasantly surprised and happy with this as a starting point."

The town has launched a budget survey for residents. The survey is now live until November 30.

Amherstburg is also holding a public open house on November 22 at the Libro Centre to discuss the draft document.

Budget deliberations are expected to last three days starting on December 8.