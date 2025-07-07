Amherstburg council will have some decisions to make at the next meeting when it comes to the $1-million Centennial Park redevelopment project.

Last October, council approved spending $530,000 for the redevelopment of H. Murray Smith Centennial Park , that would have included the construction of two tennis courts, two multi-purpose courts and an accessible concrete pathway.

The full project was dependent on the town receiving a provincial grant to fund the other half of the $1,060.000 project.

The town was informed however that it was unsuccessful in its grant application leaving council how to decide to move forward.

Administration will present a report outlining five options that include constructing one tennis court and one multi-use court, constructing two tennis courts, constructing two multi-use courts, constructing an accessible pathway around Centennial Park, or constructing half of the parking lot at Centennial Park.

Councillor Molly Allaire says she's receiving mixed feedback from residents on her social media.

"Everyone kind of wants one tennis court and one multi-purpose court, but I was actually quite shocked, I saw a lot of people say that they wanted the pathway around, and that caught me by surprise, but then if you think about it we have the long-term care facility going next door, our senior centres, we have the hub, so everything is kind off all close knit, so a pathway makes sense as well," Allaire said.

Allaire says council will have to work with the money they previously approved for the project.

"The extra money put aside will go for benches, signage upgrades and all that stuff necessary to make sure the park is safe and functional for all, so hopefully we're under budget because I've seen projects go sideways, and especially with the new tariffs, no one knows what's going to happen," she said.

Allaire says administration is continually looking at revenue opportunity for sponsors and naming rights.

"I'm just saying this, it'd be kind of fun to have all the kids go 'hey let's go meet at Rosati Courts' or even Coulson Courts, that would be pretty cool to have, so if there's any huge companies out there willing to sponsor and be part of our town, we're looking for people just to help fund the projects," Allaire said.

Allaire is inviting residents to register as delegates to let council know what they would to see done at Centennial Park.

Amherstburg council will next meet on Monday. July 14.