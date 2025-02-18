Amherstburg town council will hold a special meeting on Monday, Feb. 24, over a proposed subdivision on an empty parcel of land near the corner of County Road 20 and Thrasher Drive.

At issue is the owner of the property wants to sell the land to a new developer, who would like approval to amend an already approved subdivision plan to increase the number of lots from 37 to 44, an increase of 7 lots for single detached dwellings.

Councillor Linden Crain says the change in lot configuration requires a change in zoning.

"From the concepts, looks like the single detached dwellings are going to be about 1,400 square feet," he said. "The goal of this is to get that redline amendment. The plan has already been approved by past council in Aug. 2022, and now they're just seeing if they can increase the number of dwellings on the land."

He says members of the public will have an opportunity to offer feedback on the plan during the special meeting.

"From there it's going to go back to administration, the County of Essex, Windsor police, Amherstburg fire, and they're going to make sure that all those boxes are checked," Crain said. "If that's satisfactory to all of those departments, then it may make sense for council to move forward."

Crain says council has heard feedback from residents who have said that by council previously approving large single family homes, it is not making housing attainable or affordable.

He says he believes increasing inventory will hopefully make housing a little bit more attainable.

"The fact that these ones are 1,400 square feet from the concept is a good thing," said Crain. "That's quite low, so I would hope the price on these units are going to be a little bit more reasonable, compared to large new construction properties."

Those wanting to make a comment are invited to attend council chambers starting at 5 p.m.