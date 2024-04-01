Amherstburg is getting ready to release its draft official plan to the community.

The town is holding a public meeting tomorrow Tuesday, April 2 at the Libro Centre to present the document to the community.



Deputy mayor Chris Gibb says the draft document looks at how the town will manage growth over the next 30-years.



It also looks at natural heritage preservation, economic development goals, and land use.



Gibb says Amherstburg's population is predicted to grow about 14,000 people over the next 30-years.



"This is our opportunity to plan where they're going to live, what kind of houses they're going to live in, how are we going to manage that growth," says Gibb. "So it's a very very important foundational document for all the residents of Amherstburg to come out and take a look."



He says Tuesday's meeting is a chance for the public to have a say on the town's official plan.



"This is the chance that the public gets to see the draft plan, to add any comments, to give us any ideas, maybe point out anything that might not be in there that they think should be in there and then after the public consultation it comes to council for council to debate and vote on," he says.



Gibb says there is a lot of information in the plan.



"In municipal government we tend to spend a lot of time on the day to day issues but this is our chance to, to spend time on all those big issues," says Gibb. "How do we protect the historic look of Amherstburg, how do we plan for future road expansions, how do we manage all the growth that we know is coming."



The town is encouraging residents, business owners, and community stakeholders to attend the presentation and learn more about Amherstburg's Official Plan.



In a release the town says "this new plan will not only build on the policies and goals outlined in the current plan but will also address the impacts of a changing climate and economy and the shifting needs of all those who live, work, and visit Amherstburg."



Tuesday's meeting runs from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

