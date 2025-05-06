An Amherstburg man says he was 'frozen with shock' after learning of a recent lottery win.

Pasquale Mazzei won a Lotto 6/49 second prize worth $105,904 in the March 19 Lotto 6/49 draw.

The retiree says he's been playing the lottery since he was old enough to do so.

"In the morning, after finishing my coffee, I checked my tickets using the OLG app on my phone," Pasquale recounted while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to claim his winnings. "When I saw the numbers I'd matched, I was frozen with shock but still managed to scan my ticket and confirm my win."

"I called out for my wife, who was upstairs, saying, 'We won the lottery!'"

Pasquale plans to share his winnings with his children, pay off bills, and save for retirement.

"Being a winner feels amazing! I'm still trying to take it in, as it's not something you ever expect will happen to you," he says.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart on Sandwich Street South in Amherstburg.