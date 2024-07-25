The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reminding Amherstburg who previously obtained Potassium Iodide (KI) pills, to replace them as their expiration date nears.

A new package of of KI pills will be available to Amherstburg residents living in the primary zone and surrounding areas including Boblo Island, at the Amherstburg Town Hall Fire Station located at 271 Sandwich Street South, on Saturday, Jul. 27, between 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.



The health unit says after receiving new KI pills, residents can safely dispose of expired KI pills in their household garbage or drop them off at their local pharmacy.



KI pills block the thyroid from absorbing radioactive iodine which may be released during a nuclear incident.



In the very unlikely event of a nuclear emergency, KI pills would help to prevent the long-term development of thyroid cancer.



KI pills are only to be taken when instructed by the Medical Officer of Health.



They should be stored in a safe, dry, and accessible place along with a 72-hour emergency kit.

