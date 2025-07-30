Amherstburg resident Cody Northgrave is celebrating his first big win after claiming a LOTTO 6/49 second prize worth $103,242 in the May 17 draw.

Northgrave, a 37-year-old chef, has been playing the lottery with OLG for nearly 15 years.

"One morning, before grabbing a coffee, I scanned my ticket using the OLG app on my phone," Northgrave recalled, while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to claim his winnings. "I was shocked looking at the prize amount - it was unbelievable!"

Northgrave asked his wife to double-check his ticket on her phone, just to be sure it was real. "She was very excited and happy," he said with a smile.

Later on, he shared the wonderful news with other members of his family. "They're all overjoyed for me," he beamed. "Being a winner is a unique feeling. It feels so great and exciting."

With his winnings, Northgrave plans to take a well-deserved vacation and save for the future.

The winning ticket was purchased at Lynn's Variety on Richmond Street in Amherstburg.