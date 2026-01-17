The Town of Amherstburg will be upgrading their water infrastructure thanks to a large provincial grant.

The town has received over $3.74-million through the Health and Safety Water Stream.

This multi-million-dollar grant will be used to upgrade and expand aging water infrastructure in the downtown core.

Through this project, the town will replace 425 metres of brick sewer along Richmond Street, from Dalhousie to Seymour.

The existing sewer has reached the end of its life and is more than 100 years old.

The total cost of this project is estimated at $5.12-million, and the provincial grant will cover approximately 70 per cent of that cost.

Amherstburg deputy mayor Chris Gibb says this work is needed.

"The existing sewer there, believe it or not, is over 100 years old. So, we certainly got our moneys worth out of it, and we're very excited that the province is covering a little over 70 per cent of the cost. It's a $5.1-million project, and the province is covering $3.74-million."

He says by making the upgrade, it will mitigate future risks.

"Our sanitary sewer assessment that was done a few years back told us that we ought to upsize this sewer, it will address issues that lead to basement flooding, it's a step to protect the homes and businesses in Amherstburg."

Gibb says the town has already set aside money in reserve funds to cover the balance of the project.

"We've been planning on doing this work, we've been putting money aside to do this work, and with this provincial announcement... it just allows us to do it quicker, and to save the reserve funding for other projects around the municipality."

The size of the new sewers will be larger than the current sewer system to help address any surcharging issues.

The construction of the replacement is expected to begin spring 2027.