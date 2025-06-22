The Town of Amherstburg officially opened eight new pickleball courts on Saturday morning.

Gathered on the courts outside of the Libro Credit Union Centre, town officials, surrounded by pickleball players, cut the ribbon for the new playing surface.

“It helps us compete,” said Michael Prue, the town’s mayor.

Known as the fastest-growing sport in North America, pickleball’s popularity has risen at a fast rate in Amherstburg.

“For many years, people have had to leave Amherstburg to play pickleball, and so now it’s so nice to be able to have a facility right here in our own county,” said Linda DiPasquale, Vice-chair of the Amherstburg Pickleball Association.

While a grand opening was held on Saturday, players have been putting the courts to use since earlier this month.

The association will have organized play at the site, but the facility will also be open to public use.

Ahead of the ribbon-cutting, the association handed over a cheque of more than $24,000 to the town to help with some of the infrastructure costs.

DiPasquale added they plan to provide more financial contributions in the future to help with added projects.

“So to contribute to anything required for the courts in terms of development, maintenance, we’re also going to be doing fundraising for some larger scale projects like permanent seating, possibly lighting, definitely some sunshade,” she said.

Over the coming years, the association hopes to leverage the added court space to draw several large tournaments to Amherstburg.

The total cost of the project, which included fencing, was $480,000.

-Reporting by CTV Windsor's Robert Lothian