Amherstburg's mayor wants town staff to look into implementing a ward system.

Currently, councillors represent the town as a whole, and not in a specific area.

Michael Prue says during the 2022 election, they put the idea of a ward system to residents as a referendum.

According to Prue, the results of the referendum were 52 per cent in favour, not an overwhelming result he says.

"But they still voted for it, and the law in Ontario says it's not binding on the council, or any council, a referendum unless there's a 60 per cent turnout, which, of course, nobody gets," Prue said.

"We had a 40 per cent turnout but I still want to report on it, even if it's not binding. I mean, the people did say they want it."

Prue says he believes a ward system is fair and democratic.

"Personally, in the last election, I put my X beside a ward system, and I still think it's better, I know some members of council like the at large system better, but politicians are more accountable when they have the ward to speak to, not the whole town," he said.

Prue says there many options available to the town.

"You can have a mayor elected at large, and three wards of two members each, to constitute seven, and then from the six elected members they choose the deputy mayor amongst them, that's one concept," Prue said. "Another one is to have the mayor, and deputy mayor elected at large and a five ward system, with one member each."

The staff report is expected back in front of council by July.

The next municipal election will take place on Monday October 26, 2026.