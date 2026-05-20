Amherstburg mayor says charges have been laid following recent dog attack

A dog attack seen in Amherstburg, Ont. (Provided to CTV News by Nina Di Maria)

The mayor of Amherstburg says three charges have been laid following a recent dog attack in the town.

Michael Prue says bylaw officers have laid three charges, including allowing a dog to run at loose, a charge for a dog attacking an animal, and another for a dog attacking a human.

Prue says a muzzle order has also been issued for the two dogs involved.

This comes following a dog attack on the morning of May 12, where two Rottweilers escaped from a neighbour’s backyard and attacked an 11-year-old girl, her mother, and their family dog.

The incident occurred when the girl was taking their family dog on a morning walk around 10 a.m. in their neighbourhood.

Prue says police and the town acted quickly.

“The police showed up and immediately recognized that this was an issue for our bylaw enforcement officers. They called the bylaw enforcement officers who were there in less than five minutes, took all the details down, and subsequently have issued three charges.”

He says charges have been laid.

“One for allowing dogs to run at loose, one for a dog attacking another animal, and one for a dog attacking a human being. And they’ve also put on a muzzle order for the two dogs... that they can’t be out in public, even on a leash, without a muzzle because they’re obviously biters.”

Prue says to be cautious around other other animals.

“The takeaway message is always be careful, especially around a dog that isn’t on a leash. If there’s no one there to hold it back, dogs can do unpredictable things when they sense fear... that’s one of the things, they sense fear or aggression and they’re right into it.”

The dogs were being kept in an enclosed space in the owner’s backyard, but the enclosure was “not strong enough to hold them.”

The fence was fixed within days of the incident occurring.