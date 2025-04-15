The Mayor of Amherstburg and town councillors passed a motion on Monday night sending a message to the Ford government that they oppose the expansion of strong mayor powers.

The Ontario government recently announced it is looking to grant so-called strong mayor powers to leaders in 169 more municipalities, including Amherstburg.

Strong mayor powers allow heads of council to propose bylaws and pass them with the support of one-third of councillors, veto bylaws and hire and fire department heads.

The province says expanding the powers starting May 1 will allow municipalities to build infrastructure and homes faster.

Amherstburg Mayor Michael Prue said he opposed the powers.

"I ran in the last election and was asked whether I believed in strong mayor powers, and I categorically said no, I don't believe that's necessary in a town like Amherstburg, and I would, if we were forced upon them, not do it," Prue said.

Resident Jen Deluca had three simple words when she stepped up to the podium in council chambers.

"A hard no," said Deluca.

Resident Larry Amlin also did not agree with the strong mayor powers.

"We're suppose to be living in a democracy," Amlin said. "A democracy where everybody gets a chance to speak. I don't want you speaking by yourself."

Councillor Peter Courtney said the fact that the province wants to push these powers onto more municipalities is concerning.

"The only thing we can do is all send in our responses in that a strong no, a hell no, and if it falls on deaf ears then we can all be very concerned about where our provincial leaders are taking our country, and that's a whole other conversation," Courtney said.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens was granted strong mayor powers in 2023, and has used them 75 times since then.

Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy recently spoke out against the powers and said the town would be bringing forward a motion asking the province if they can opt-out, adding the powers create a dictatorship.

