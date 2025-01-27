A couple of roads in Amherstburg may be honourarily renamed.

A report going to town council on Monday shows The Royal Canadian Legion Fort Malden Branch 157 is asking that Dalhousie Street from Richmond Street to Gore Street be renamed Veterans Way.

The Amherstburg Freedom Museum is also requesting that King Street from Simcoe Street to Gore Street be renamed to Mac Simpson Way to honour its founder.

Councillor Linden Crain says the requests are honourary, so street signs and addresses won't change. "The best part of all of this is that there's really no impact to homeowners or business. It's an honourary street name so we're not having to change any of the signs or addresses, so there's no cost on that front."

Crain adds administration is recommending the change. "For the sacrifices our veterans made and for the great work the Freedom Museum is doing to celebrate Black history, it's a minimal cost and has a great impact. It's an important thing that I think council should consider and I definitely support it."

The new Veterans Way sign will cost $750 while the Mac Simpson Way sign will cost $500.