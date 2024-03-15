An Amherstburg man is $77,831 richer after winning a second prize in the Jan. 30 LOTTO MAX draw.

Retiree James Pearson says he plays the lottery once a week.



"My first big win feels euphoric," said Pearson while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.



"I normally check my LOTTO MAX tickets the morning after the draw. I checked my first few and won nothing, and I checked the next one and noticed I matched all the numbers. I turned to my wife and said, 'Honey, we won the lottery!' She couldn't believe it!"



James plans to put this money toward his retirement.



The winning ticket was purchased at Sobeys on Sandwhich Street in Amherstburg.

