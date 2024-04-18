The keys have been handed over to this year's Brentwood Dream Home Lottery winner.

On Tuesday, Brentwood officials were in Harrow at the new build to present the keys to winner Dave Mickle and his wife Kelly, who are from Amherstberg.



The prize anchored the 32nd annual Brentwood Dream Home Lottery, which took place from October to January of this year.



The Annual Brentwood Dream Home Lottery is one of the longest running home lotteries in Ontario, and this year's grand prize dream home was built by NOR-Built Construction.



Ticket sales for the lottery began in October and the grand prize draws took place this past January.



Kelly says it's a pretty surreal experience.



"It's a very exciting day, it was hard to believe when we got the phone call that we won. You always buy a lottery ticket in hopes of winning, but you never really expect it's going to happen to you... and it did!"



Dave was actually the one who answered the phone, but initially he wasn't going to because he didn't recognize the number.



"And then Paul [McCann] asked me if I was sitting down, I said no, and he introduced himself as from Brentwood. He said maybe you better sit down, and we were over at friends, so I sat down and he says I just want to let you know you've won the grand prize. We were kind of speechless at that point, and I'm usually never speechless," he said.



After hearing the news, Dave said 15 to 20 seconds passed that felt like an eternity before McCann asked him if he was going to say anything which he followed with a 'thank you, we're grateful.'



Dave and Kelly were both very complimentary of the home, but admitted they're still thinking about their plans.



"Our daughter's going to come in here for a bit until we decide what we're going to go. We live in Amherstberg, I work in Amherstburg. So we're just going to take our time, we're in no hurry to make a decision, so in the meantime our daughter is going to benefit," they said.



Planning for the next Brentwood Dream Home Lottery is underway, with ticket sales set to begin again in October, and more information about the prizes will be coming this summer.

