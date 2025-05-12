Amherstburg council is looking to bring back a longstanding tradition.

An administration report going to Monday's meeting recommends the council reestablish an official town crier.

The report recommends Norm Ross be appointed to the role and that administration be directed to write a letter of support and submit his registration with the Ontario Guild of Town Criers.

According to the report, Ross is a retired principal and drama educator and has demonstrated exceptional commitment to Amherstburg's historical preservation and tourism programming, also serving as a longstanding volunteer with the town's tourism department.

The town crier serves as a ceremonial ambassador, representing Amherstburg at municipal functions, historical commemorations, and, potentially, at regional competitions.

The former town crier, Frank Gorham, retired in 2019.

Councillor Linden Crain says there would be a cost of $460 for 2025 for various registration fees, which he calls a small cost for a big impact.

"We have festivals, events, and open air; they're walking throughout, and they're also part of the Docent Program. It's basically tour guides throughout the Navy Yard and other areas downtown, and this town crier, if chosen, would be part of that," he says.

The Docent Program features trained volunteers in period attire who offer guided tours of the historic King's Navy Yard Park each Saturday and Sunday afternoon throughout the festival season, designed to enhance visitor engagement and provide deeper insight into the town's heritage.

Amherstburg council meets Monday, May 12, at 6 p.m. at Amherstburg Town Hall.