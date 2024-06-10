The Town of Amherstburg has found a new way to gather feedback from the community.



The Town has launched a new platform called Flashvote, which is a new tool that can gather community feedback from residents through surveys.

These surveys take less than one minute to complete to ensure everyone can have their say in a quick but effective manner.

Residents can use their phone, computer, or even their home phone, to complete the survey, and once the survey window is done the results can be viewed.

Amherstburg mayor, Michael Prue, says Town staff and council will put the questions together.

"Once you put your name down, a question will go out once a week, or every couple of weeks, and will say are you in favour of "X", yes or no, and you can answer. Or what do you like better, Option A or B, and you can answer it. And then the stuff will come right back, and we can have a pretty good feel of maybe hundreds of people participating."



He says he's excited to see this in action.



"It's just trying to gauge the public opinion. So, it's hard in a town to have people all come together, and people don't come together at the public meetings like they used to, not just Amherstburg - anywhere. And so we're trying something new and we're hoping it's going to work."



Prue says social media can be a difficult place to receive feedback.



"They try to one-up each other saying how bad, or how good something is, everybody has to be more negative, or more positive. So I think that this is individual, you're not seeing what other people say first, you're just giving your own honest opinion."

Residents looking to sign up for the panel can click here.

The surveys will be sent out periodically, and residents can be notified when a new survey is available for them to complete.