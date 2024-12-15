The Town of Amherstburg is updating the way it pays its suppliers during the ongoing Canada Post strike.

The town states it continues to process weekly cheque payments that are available for immediate pickup at town hall.

Vendors looking to pickup a cheque are suggested to contact the finance department prior to arrival.

Photo ID is required at pickup.

Collection hours and days are Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Town offices are closed from Tuesday Dec. 24 to to Wednesday Jan. 1 and will reopen Thursday Jan. 2, 2025.