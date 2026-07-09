Amherstburg heritage committee to consider mural for nursing home

Proposed "Journey of Life" mural for Richmond Terrace long-term care home on Rankin Avenue. (Source: Town of Amherstburg)

More public art may be coming to Amherstburg.

The Richmond Terrace long-term care home on Rankin Avenue has applied for a heritage alteration permit to install a mural on their building.

The large artwork would be painted on the exterior of the nursing home, which sits within the town’s Heritage Conservation District.

The report is headed to Amherstburg’s Heritage Committee Thursday evening, and because of that designation, exterior changes must be reviewed by the committee.

Deputy Mayor Chris Gibb says the building is considered a non-contributing property, meaning it isn’t one of the district’s historic buildings.

“You wouldn’t be able to paint a mural on a building that’s considered contributing, but, for a nursing home, which I want to say was built in the 80s, it’s a non-contributing property where it doesn’t have as much of a heritage contribution, so it’s possible to put a mural on it,” Gibb said.

The proposed mural, called “Journey of Life,” depicts an older hand passing a pocket watch to younger hands, with a caterpillar and butterfly representing the passing of time, growth, and knowledge between generations.

He says the mural would be a good fit for the community.

“I think it tells a story about the building,” said Gibb. “[Murals] are popping up everywhere and it just adds to the vibrancy of the town, and it just is something beautiful for everyone to look at.”

He says the project would be paid for by the nursing home.

“I believe that this is just the nursing home being a great community partner and showing their support for the community,” Gibb said.

“So no, there’s no public tax dollars involved with this.”

The Heritage Committee meets July 9 at 5:30 p.m.

If approved at committee, the nursing home would be able to move forward, according to the report.